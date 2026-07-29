After Assam, West Bengal government decides not to take coercive action against students protesting NEET paper leak

A senior state government official said the administration had taken the decision in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions while ensuring that genuine student protesters were not subjected to coercive action.

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CJP protest big update: SC orders states to release under 18 students and protesters with no criminal records

New Delhi: The Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government on Tuesday decided not to take any coercive measures against students participating in protests over the NEET paper leak. The government clarified that the protection would not apply to persons with criminal antecedents. In a statement issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, the government said the decision was taken after examining all aspects of the case and in view of the Supreme Court’s order passed on July 28.

Leftist student organisations held a rally against the NEET paper leak in the city on Friday. Several journalists were injured when some people attacked them during the march from Sealdah station to Esplanade in central Kolkata.

One case had been registered in the state till 6 pm on July 26 on a police complaint in connection with the protests over the alleged NEET-UG irregularities. Sixteen people have been arrested in connection with the case, it stated.

Provisions of the newly legislated stringent Goonda Act have been applied against the arrested people. A court on Tuesday granted bail to the accused after initially remanding them to two days of judicial custody.

“After due consideration, the government has decided that no coercive measures shall be taken against the students participating in the protests relating to the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination,” the statement said.

It, however, added that “the above protection shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the order of the Hon’ble Court.”

A senior state government official said the administration had taken the decision in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions while ensuring that genuine student protesters were not subjected to coercive action.

“The government’s intention is to ensure that students exercising their democratic right to protest are not harassed. At the same time, those with criminal antecedents will not be covered by the protection, in line with the Supreme Court’s order,” the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The official said law enforcement agencies had been instructed to act in accordance with the court’s directions while maintaining public order.

(With PTI Inputs)