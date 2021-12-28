New Delhi: Unsatisfied after meeting with the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the resident doctors of hospitals across India, who are protesting under the banner of Rederation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) against delay in the counselling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG 2021),on Tuesday decided to continue the strike. A twelve-member delegation of FORDA doctors met the union Minister over their demands earlier today.Also Read - Covid Booster Dose: No Need of Doctor's Certificate For 60+ | Read Health Ministry's Latest Guidelines

Addressing media after the meeting, FORDA president Dr Manish told media demanded a written apology for police brutality during Monday's protest of resident doctors at ITO, and said the doctors will take a call on future course of action after meeting with all resident doctors associations at 8.00 pm today.

"The strike is still underway. We demand a written apology for police brutality during yesterday's protest of resident doctors at ITO. We will hold a meeting with all RDAs at 8pm today to decide the future course of action, said Dr Manish.

Delhi | The strike is still underway. We demand a written apology for police brutality during yesterday's protest of resident doctors at ITO. We will hold a meeting with all RDAs at 8pm today to decide the future course of action: Dr Manish, President, FORDA pic.twitter.com/GZ38FHMuPo — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

FORDA also demanded written assurance that NEET PG 2021 counselling and admission process will be expedited and the case related to NEET PG 2021 will be fast-tracked in the Supreme Court, reported India Today.

On Monday, some protesting doctors were detained by Delhi Police when they were marched towards the residence of Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. FORDA claimed the doctors were subjected to ‘police brutality’ and called a closure of all healthcare institutions across country from Tuesday onwards. AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association, FORDA, and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have also called for a complete shut down of health services on December 29 in protest.

Issuing clarification on the matter, Delhi Police additional commissioner, Central range, Suman Goyal earlier today said that no force and lathi-charge was used on the doctors, and added that Delhi Police have the highest regard for doctors.

Doctors from Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College are leading the doctors’ agitation in Delhi. (ANI)