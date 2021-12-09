NEET-PG Counselling 2021: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Thursday said it will suspend its ongoing agitation for expediting NEET-PG 2021 Counselling for a week. The FORDA also said that the resident doctors will resume all services with immediate effect. Notably, the resident doctors have been spearheading the nationwide protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling since November 27.Also Read - NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Doctors Express Concern Over Postponement, Call For Nationwide Strike From Tomorrow

Issuing a statement, the FORDA said the decision has been taken in view of the developments in the last few days in connection with the issue, and the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

The FORDA further said in the statement that it has decided to "hold the agitation for a period of one week" after discussing with state RDAs in a virtual meeting held on Thursday.

“We express our sincere gratitude to all resident doctors of the nation who came forward & joined the agitation called by FORDA. We are resuming all services with immediate effect. In case the issue is not addressed by 16th December, 2021, we will be forced to call for complete shutdown of all services except COVID areas in healthcare institutions,” the FORDA said in the statement.

From Thursday morning, MAMC resident doctors have boycotted all routine and emergency services as part of the nationwide protests over the delay in NEET-PG counselling that has affected patient care at three facilities attached to it.

In a statement issued late night on Tuesday, the MAMC RDA had said, “Even after boycott by many institutions of Delhi, we continued to run emergency services, but apathy of government and plight of overburdened residents have brought us to do total boycott of all services including OPD, OT, Ward and Emergency services from 09/12/21 (Thursday)”.

Resident doctors of Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals have been boycotting all routine and emergency services for over three consecutive days as part of the nationwide protest.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had earlier sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to ensure that post-graduate admissions are done on a war-footing.

(With inputs from agencies)