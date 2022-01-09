New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday announced that the NEET-PG counselling for medical admissions of the 2021-2022 session will start from January 12. The minister’s statement came two days after the Supreme Court paved the way for starting the stalled counselling process that it said should go ahead based on the existing 27 per cent OBC (Other Backward Class) and 10 per cent EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservations in the All India Quota seats.Also Read - 'United in Fight For Justice': Resident Doctors' Association Says Strike To Continue

There is an “urgent need” to begin the admission process, the court had said. said on Sunday NEET-PG counselling for 2021-2022 will start from 12 January. Also Read - Why Are Doctors Protesting For Last 11 Days And What Are Their Demands | Explained