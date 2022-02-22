New Delhi: Urging the Delhi government to look into the matter of salary cuts of doctors who participated in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) –NEET-PG– counselling protests, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Health Minister Satyender Jain and asked him to take necessary measures for addressing the issue at the earliest.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: First Round Of Registrations To Close Tomorrow. Details Here

Protesting residents had called off the agitation on 31 December following a meeting with the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. In the letter, FORDA said the protesting doctors were assured that along with expediting the counselling and admission process, "no punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by the authorities" against any resident doctor who participated in the protest that initially had started from 27 November.

“However, it is extremely unfortunate that Resident Doctors of certain Delhi Government Hospital, notably, University College Of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and GTB Hospital, have been marked Absent during the afore-mentioned period of agitation and their salaries/stipends have been deducted,” FORDA said in the letter.

“We would hereby request you to kindly take note of the issue mentioned above and take necessary measures for addressing the same at the earliest,” it added.