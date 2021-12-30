Mumbai: In a show of unity, the resident doctors in Maharashtra on Thursday announced that they will join their counterparts in Delhi protesting against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. According to the reports, the doctors in Maharashtra will go on a strike from Friday seeking a resolution of the NEET-PG 2021 counselling issue.Also Read - Maharashtra Witnesses Massive Spike in Omicron Count, Registers 198 Fresh Cases; State's Tally Touches 450

Amid the looming threats of the new variant, Omicron and surge in the covid cases in the state, the move by the Maharashtra’s resident doctors is likely to affect the health care services. Sanchari Pal, general secretary of the KEM unit of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said some government hospitals in the state were on strike from Thursday. Also Read - Is Maharashtra Planning to Impose More Curbs? CM Thackeray to Hold Meeting With Covid Task Force Shortly

“Our fundamental demand is resolution of the NEET-PG counselling issue with a proper timeline,” she said, according to a Mint report. “We demand action against the perpetrators involved in violence against the doctors,” she said, regarding the police action against the protesting medicos earlier this week. Also Read - Maharashtra: 4 Engineering College Employees Electrocuted to Death in Amravati

Pal also extended solidarity with its counterpart in Delhi. She added that the FIR against protesting doctors must be withdrawn immediately.

Earlier, Resident Doctors’ Association of Delhi’s Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said that the resident doctors’ strike will continue and the final decision on whether to call off the strike or not will be taken tomorrow.