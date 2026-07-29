‘I left India four months ago’: Bihar man claims false implication in NEET protest case

A man has alleged that his name is being linked to the NEET protest held in Delhi even though he has been living in Russia for the past four months. A video of Muhammad Sadaqa makin the claims has been going on social media.

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A Bihari man living in Russia has alleged that he has been named in a police case linked to the NEET protest. Image Credit: @thedeshbhakti/X

A man from Bihar’s Kishanganj district has alleged that he was named in a police case linked to last week’s NEET paper leak protest despite having been outside the country for the last four months

Identifying himself as Muhammad Sadaqat from Ward 12 of Bahadurganj, the man says in the viral video that the local administration booked him in connection with the July 24 protest over the alleged NEET paper leak at LRP Chowk, despite him being in Russia for the last four months.

“Since I am in Russia, I request the administration to remove my name from there. I will remain indebted to the administration for this,” he adds, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

If Mohammad Sadaqat has been living in Russia for the past four months, then the circumstances under which a case was registered against him deserve a fair and transparent investigation. If any citizen has been subjected to discrimination based on their identity or religion, the… pic.twitter.com/zUy8jhdzKk — Against hate (@thedeshbhakti) July 29, 2026

He demanded a fair investigation into the matter and urged the authorities to remove his name from the FIR. “All those who have any grievances related to the protests could approach the police for redressal,” the SP said when specifically asked about Sadaqat’s purported video. However, Kishanganj SP Hari Mohan Shukla, when contacted by PTI, neither confirmed nor denied the claim, but said those with grievances could approach police for redressal.

Bihar to withdraw cases in connection to protests

The state government announced on Monday that it would withdraw all cases registered in connection with the protests over the NEET paper leak and release those arrested in connection with the incidents. A notification by the state home department said the government was withdrawing “all FIRs, complaints and show-cause notices issued in connection with incidents that took place before 6 am on July 26.”

Also Read | NEET protest update: Security forces followed all SOPs; use of pellet guns was authorised, reveals CRPF report

Persons arrested in this connection will also, therefore, be released forthwith, the department said. A total of 694 persons, nearly half of them minors, were detained for allegedly attempting to enforce the state-wide bandh called last week to protest against the paper leak.

This came after the Cockroach Janta Party, which sparked the major protests from Delhi that led to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union education minister, the Congress-led Opposition at the Centre and student unions such as AISA made the demand.

A notification by the state home department said the government was withdrawing “all FIRs, complaints and show-cause notices issued in connection with incidents that took place before 6 am on July 26”. Persons arrested in this connection will also, therefore, be released forthwith, the department said.

Also Read | After Assam, West Bengal government decides not to take coercive action against students protesting NEET paper leak