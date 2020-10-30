New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has given his assent to the Bill which will provide 7.5% reservation to students of state’s government schools in medical courses. The Governor gave his assent a day after the state government took the executive route to implement the quota regime from the current 2020-21 academic year itself and issued a government order to facilitate it. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Passes Order For 7.5% Quota to Government School Students Clearing NEET

Now, 7.5 per cent seats of the undergraduate medical courses will be set apart on preferential basis to students who have studied from Class 6 to 12 in state government schools.

The 7.5 per cent reservation is applicable to state government quota seats to all government medical and dental colleges. It is also applicable to the seats allotted by the state government in the self financing medical/dental colleges, minority and non-minority and under all disciplines.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to the Bill which provides 7.5% reservation to students of state's government schools in medical courses. pic.twitter.com/Z2itNdoWqA — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

The Governor sought legal opinion of the Solicitor General of India through a letter dated September 26 and the opinion was received on October 29, an official release from the Raj Bhavan said.

“As soon as the opinion was received, honourable Governor has given assent to the Bill,” the statement said.

Amid accusations by opposition parties including the DMK that Purohit delayed clearing the Bill, the Raj Bhavan making it clear that Bill was approved soon after the receipt of legal opinion assumes significance.

The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to the students of the Government Schools Bill, 2020 providing 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students was passed by the Assembly on September 15.