Noida: A 20-year-old girl from Noida has allegedly died by jumping off a society building she lived in with her family in the early hours of Thursday as she had failed to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 exams, police said. The girl resided in Tower 5 of the Jaypee Aman society in Noida’s Sector-151, and she took the extreme step from Tower 7 of the society. The incident has been reported from the Knowledge Park area police station of Noida.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 19-Year-Old Medical Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Failing to Clear NEET Exam

Earlier in the day, another girl 19-year-old girl died by suicide at her home in Thirumullaivoyal in Chennai as she had failed to clear NEET. The deceased, Lakshana Swetha of Indira Nagar in Cholapuram was doing a BS course provided by a university in the Philippines. She was pursuing the course online. Also Read - NEET UG Final Answer Key 2022 Released; Know How to Check at neet.nta.nic.in

“After seeing her failure, she hanged herself with a shawl in the hall and died. At 3:30, his mother Amuda called for an ambulance. and The mother rushed her daughter to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Kilpauk, Chennai,” said police. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Associate Professor Commits Suicide In Department of Psychology At University Of Jammu

The NEET results were declared late on Wednesday night. In the results of the NEET UG-2022, Rajasthan’s Tanishka bagged the topmost rank among the 17.64 lakh candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam.

Delhi’s Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged 2nd and 3rd position respectively. Notably, Tanishka shared the same score (715) with those on the second, third and fourth rank.

Among the top 50 candidates across the country who came out with flying colours, 18 are females on the list while there are 32 male candidates who made it into the list of the top 50 in India.

Others who featured in the top 10 in the country include Rucha Pawashe (715) from Karnataka, Errabelly Sidharth Rao (711) from Telangana, Rishi Vinay Balse (710) from Maharashtra, Arpit Narang (710) from Punjab, Krishna SR (710) from Karnataka, Zeel Vipul Vyas (710) from Gujarat, and Haziq Parveez Lone (710) from Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 4,29,160 males out of 7,63,545 who appeared in the exam and 5,63,902 females out of 10,01,015 cleared the NEET UG 2022. The undergraduate medical entrance test had taken place on July 17. The tests were conducted at 3,570 centres spread across 497 cities in the country and 14 cities out of India.