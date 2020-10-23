An alleged mismatch in the numbers of NEET exam result turned disastrous as a student in Madhya Pradesh ended her life after scoring poorly. 18-year-old Vidhi Suryavanshi, of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, was left heartbroken after she saw just 6 marks in front of her name in the list when she checked her NEET results. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Blunder: Aspirant Declared Failed Emerges as Topper | Deets Here

Disappointed by the scores, Vidhi took the drastic decision of hanging herself by the ceiling fan inside her room on Tuesday morning, as per a Zee News report.

However, the family couldn’t fathom how a bright student could get such low scores in the exams, following which they recalled for the OMR sheet.

Contrary to the previous score, the OMR sheet revealed that Vidhi had actually scored 590 marks. Notably, Vidhi wanted to serve the people by becoming a doctor and had studied hard for her NEET examinations.

Meanwhile, police are probing the matter while the dead body has been sent for post-mortem.