NEET Retest 2026: NTA deploys over 1.38 Lakh CCTVs, 51K jammers and biometric verification to prevent lapses | All details

Following the May 3 paper leak cancellation, the NTA implements unprecedented security measures, including face authentication and AI surveillance, for the NEET-UG re-exam.

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A police official keeps a vigil through CCTV cameras from a control room, ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination (PTI image)

NEET-UG retest: Over a month after the shocking cancellation of the NEET-UG paper due to a leak, anxious aspirants are all set to appear for the highly anticipated re-examination on Sunday, June 21. The past weeks have been filled with immense stress for students, while the government has faced massive backlash over the initial May 3 cancellation. To restore integrity, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has deployed unprecedented security arrangements, including 51,311 jammers, 1,38,560 CCTV cameras, and thousands of additional exam functionaries nationwide.

The surveillance strategy relies heavily on technology and manpower. Each of the 95,000 examination rooms will feature a CCTV camera and two invigilators, with every centre hosting over ten extra functionaries. To prevent cheating, artificial intelligence (AI) tools will analyze live footage for suspicious activities. Furthermore, approximately 6,700 ground observers and more than 100 virtual observers will monitor the live camera feeds throughout the examination.

Also read: NEET-UG 2026: What is NTA’s ‘Zero Trust Architecture’ for securing exam question papers? Here’s what NTA is planning

Ground-level security and logistics have also been significantly strengthened. Frisking will be exceptionally tough, featuring 38,795 dedicated frisking staff alongside 48,448 personnel assigned to biometric verification and face authentication. For the secure handling of exam materials, bank officials will be stationed across roughly 1,500 custodian bank branches. Additionally, the Department of Posts has been tasked with directly collecting OMR sheets from around 700 exam centres across the country.

NTA conducts nationwide mock drill ahead of NEET-UG 2026 re-exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday conducted a nationwide mock drill as part of extensive preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, aimed at ensuring a secure and seamless conduct of the test, a report by IANS news agency said.

The exercise began at 9 A.M continue through the day until late evening. More than 2.5 lakh security personnel will participate in the drill, which will be conducted across examination centres nationwide.

Officials said all designated test centres have already been transferred to the NTA’s control. For the re-examination, a three-layer security arrangement will be implemented at every centre to eliminate the possibility of malpractice and maintain the integrity of the examination process.

Also read: How Rajasthan’s 410-question guess paper allegedly triggered the NEET-UG 2026 leak; here’s what we know

As part of the security framework, paramilitary personnel will oversee the transportation, storage and protection of question papers and answer sheets. In addition, over 5,000 examination centres across the country will remain under CCTV surveillance, supported by extensive deployment of security staff.

(With inputs from agencies)