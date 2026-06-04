NEET student dies by suicide before exam, was the recent paper leak a factor?

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Nagpur 14 days ago. Her family has alleged that the recent paper leak and the cancellation of the exam led her to take the extreme step.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/neet-student-dies-by-suicide-before-exam-was-the-recent-paper-leak-a-factor-8435800/ Copy

NEET student dies by suicide before exam, was the recent paper leak a factor?

NEET Paper Leak: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide 14 days ago in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. Her family has now alleged that the recent NEET paper leak and the cancellation of the competitive exam forced their daughter to take the extreme step. The deceased’s family’s claim was based on an alleged suicide note which was found in her book.

The deceased girl, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district, used to live with her father who works here as a cook. The family found the suicide note when they returned to their village in Mauganj district to perform the last rites. The family members found the note in her book.

What The Deceased Student Said In Her Suicide Note

“I had high hopes of scoring good marks”

The girl wrote, “I had high hopes of scoring good marks in the NEET exam, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform just as well if I have to take the paper again. I’m sorry, Mom and Dad. I’ve ruined everything.”

What Did Her Relatives Say?

According to relatives, the 20-year-old was in tremendous tension after the cancellation of the NEET exam and slipped into depression.

What Did The Girl’s Father Say?

The deceased’s father said, “My daughter was brilliant in her studies and always dreamt of becoming a doctor. Despite our limited means, we took loans worth lakhs to support her education. After the exam, she was happy and confident of being selected. But the moment news broke about the paper leak and cancellation, she was shattered. My 20 years of hard work went in vain because the government failed to conduct the exam properly.”

He said that he told his younger son, who is in Class 9, to drop studies after the tragic incident. “It’s better to put him into farming than traumatise him with the failure of the system,” the father said.

Congress youth president Yaah Ghanghoria visited the family and offered support in repaying the education debt.

“We are with the family as they lost their daughter due to system failure,” he said.