NEET-UG 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces free bus travel for candidates appearing for retest; Check how to avail facility

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that the state government as decided to make bus travel free for students appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21. Here's what students need to present in order to avail the facility

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. File Image/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced free bus service for students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on June 21. She stated that candidates will only have to show their valid NEET admit card to the bus conductor to avail this facility.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that following the recent cancellation of the NEET examination, many candidates have to appear for the test again. In such a situation, it is natural for candidates and their families to face additional mental, financial, and time-related pressure. Understanding these challenges, the Delhi Government stands with the candidates. The government’s effort is to ensure that candidates do not face any transportation-related inconvenience on the day of the examination.

She made the announcement via a post on social media platform X. She wrote, “No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future. My best wishes to all NEET aspirants. May their hard work and determination lead them to success.”

To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on 21 June, the Delhi Government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card. No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future. My best wishes to… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 29, 2026

‘Govt’s responsibility to provide support’: Rekha Gupta

The Chief Minister said that time, hard work, and the future of the youth are extremely important. The Delhi Government is committed to ensuring that candidates receive every possible support and convenience during their education and competitive examinations. Important examinations such as NEET are closely linked to the lives and futures of candidates. At such a time, it is the responsibility of the government to provide as much support and convenience as possible on the day of the examination so that candidates do not face any unnecessary difficulty or stress.

Extending her best wishes to all NEET aspirants, CM Rekha Gupta said that the examination is an opportunity to give a new direction to their hard work, dedication and dreams.

NEET-UG retest

The NEET-UG retest will be held on June 21, and a large number of students nationwide are likely to appear for the crucial medical entrance examination.

The National Testing Agency annulled NEET-UG 2026 on May 12 after central agencies confirmed a question paper leak. The decision came nine days after around 2.27 million students had appeared for the medical entrance exam across 551 cities. Investigators said the paper was circulating on mobile phones as early as May 1, making it the second straight year that NEET-UG faced allegations of irregularities.

With inputs from agencies