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NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: CBI arrests Chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, labels him kingpin

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: CBI arrests Chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, labels him kingpin

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: The central agency has arrested a Chemistry professor P V Kulkarni as the mastermind of the paper leak. According to officials he was arrested from his residence in Pune.

CBI arrested Chemistry professor in connection to NEET UG paper leak case. Image courtesy: Representational image/PTI

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: The Central Bureau of investigation has identified and arrested The mastermind behind the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. According to the agency the accused has been identified as P V Kulkarni, a Chemistry professor.

The Central Bureau of investigation has identified and arrested the mastermind behind the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. According to the agency the accused has been identified as P V Kulkarni, a Chemistry professor.

Professor PV Kulkarni, a native of Latur and domain expert of Chemistry, was part of the panel that set the NEET question paper for years, they said.

According to the CBI, Kulkarni was arrested at his residence in Pune. Having access to the question papers, he conducted special coaching classes at his residence, they said.

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Exploiting his privileged access to confidential material, Kulkarni hosted special coaching classes at his house in the last week of April and dictated to his students questions, options and answers which appeared in the NEET UG paper on May 3.

“During the last week of April, 2026, he had mobilised students, with the help of another accused, namely Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested on May 14 by CBI,” an official in the know of the development said.

The official said he allegedly dictated the questions along with options and the correct answers during these special coaching classes. The dictated questions were handwritten by students in their notebooks and “exactly matched” the actual question paper of NEET-UG 2026 Examination on May 3, the official said.

Students allegedly paid several lakh rupees to attend the sessions where they wrote the questions down in their notebooks and later “tallied exactly” with the actual NEET-UG paper conducted on May 3, the spokesperson said.

“In the last 24 hours, CBI has also conducted searches at several locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, electronic gadgets and mobile phones,” the spokesperson said. A detailed forensic and technical analysis of the seized items is going on, she said.

On Thursday, the agency arrested Dhananjay Lokhande from Ahilyanagar and his associate Manisha Waghmare from Pune.

The CBI found that Lokhande had received the paper from Waghmare and passed it on to Nashik-based Shubham Khairnar, who, in his turn, passed it on to Yash Yadav, who circulated it further, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals from Jaipur — Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal — along with Yadav from Gurugram and Khairnar from Nashik.

With inputs from PTI

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