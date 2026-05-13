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Big update in NEET paper leak probe as local BJP youth wing leader among 2 brothers held in Rajasthan

Big update in NEET paper leak probe as local BJP youth wing leader among 2 brothers held in Rajasthan

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak probe intensified after two brothers, including a local BJP youth wing leader, were arrested in Rajasthan.

(photo credit AI, for representation only)

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak probe update: The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak probe took a major turn on Wednesday after the CBI arrested two brothers from Rajasthan’s Jaipur district, with investigators alleging they bought and circulated a “guess paper” containing 120 questions linked to the medical entrance exam. In a significant development on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dinesh Biwal and his brother Mangilal Biwal from Jamwa Ramgarh town in Jaipur district in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, a Rajasthan Police officer said.

Update from Special Operations Group (SOG) on NEET-UG 2026 paper leak probe?

The Special Operations Group (SOG), which was probing the matter before the case was transferred to the CBI, is also examining how five candidates from Dinesh Biwal’s family cleared the NEET examination last year.

“Dinesh Biwal and his brother Mangilal Biwal have been tracked down to have received the guess paper containing 120 questions of the NEET-2026 from a person from Haryana. They purchased it for ₹15 lakh and then sold it to several students in Sikar. We detained him on Monday for questioning, while the CBI arrested them today morning and took them to Delhi,” a senior officer from the Rajasthan Special Operations Group said.

Also read: How Rajasthan’s 410-question guess paper allegedly triggered the NEET-UG 2026 leak; here’s what we know

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The arrests also triggered a political row after former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot targeted the BJP over the case.

“Dinesh Biwal, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the NEET-2026 exam paper leak, is a BJP functionary. Is that the reason the BJP didn’t lodge an FIR for such a long time? This incident exposes this party. Is the BJP safeguarding the culprits who are destroying the future of the youth of this country?” Gehlot said in a post on X while sharing a news report and a poster allegedly linked to Dinesh Biwal.

CBI team reaches NTA office in Delhi for NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday reached the National Testing Agency office in Delhi as they investigate the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities, sources said on Wednesday. CBI is leading a detailed probe into the allegations after the NEET UG 2026 examinations, held on May 3, were cancelled.

Also read: Big breakthrough in NEET-UG paper leak case as first arrest is made

The cancellation has drawn strong backlash from the opposition, which has blamed the central government for the repeated paper leaks, affecting students’ papers.

(With inputs from agencies)

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