NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI files charge sheet against 14th accused, next hearing on October 22

CBI files chargesheet in Rouse Avenue Court against 14th accused Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

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NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI files charge sheet against 14th accused, next hearing on October 22 (File)

In the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, in the special CBI court at Rouse Avenue. The CBI had previously filed charge sheets against 13 other accused. The court has fixed October 22 for hearing the case and has also directed that a copy of the charge sheet be provided to the accused.

According to the CBI, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi was an associate of Shubham Khairnar, another accused in the case. The investigating agency is investigating the paper leak case related to the NEET-UG 2026 exam. Now, with the filing of the charge sheet against Suryavanshi, the legal process related to the investigation against the accused in the case will proceed.

More details to follow