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NEET UG paper leak: CBI arrests Pune biology teacher part of NTA panel, labels her mastermind

NEET UG paper leak: CBI arrests Pune biology teacher part of NTA panel, labels her mastermind

NEET UG paper leak: The CBI have arrested a Pune-based Botany teacher in connection to the NEET-UG 2026 Biology paper leak. The woman has been identified as Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, who used to take special classes

CBI arrested Biology professor in connection to NEET UG paper leak case. Image courtesy: Representational image/PTI

NEET UG paper leak: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a biology lecturer in connection to the NEET-UG 2026 Biology paper leak. With this, the total number of arrested suspects have gone upto nine.

The Botany teacher, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, was part of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) paper setting committee for the NEET-UG 2026 Biology paper. According to an India Today report, Mandhare works at the Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce in Pune.

The arrest was made on the basis of questioning of alleged kingpin P V Kulkarni and other accused in the paper leak case, officials said. They said Mandhare had complete access to the Botony and Zoology question papers.

Mandhare is alleged to have mobilised prospective NEET examination candidates in April 2026 through Manisha Wagmare of Pune, who was arrested on May 14, and conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence.

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It is further alleged that Mandhare dictated leaked questions and responses to select students and took lakhs of rupees as fee, just like PV Kulkarni, who was arrested on May 15. Most of these questions tallied with the questions that appeared in the examination on May 3. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process.

Chemistry teacher arrested

Just a day earlier, CBI arrested a Chemistry professor, P V Kulkarni who was also found to have been sharing questions with students in his special coaching classes, that he held at his residence. During classes held in the last week of April, he dictated the answers to of the questions that appeared in the NEET UG paper on May 3.

“During the last week of April, 2026, he had mobilised students, with the help of another accused, namely Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested on May 14 by CBI,” an official in the know of the development said.

According to a spokesperson, students allegedly paid several lakh rupees to attend the sessions where they wrote the questions down in their notebooks and later “tallied exactly” with the actual NEET-UG paper conducted on May 3.

According to reports, the paper was first sold in Pune to Shubham Khairnar, a resident of Nashik and a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student.

NEET UG re-exam on June 21

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday that the NEET-UG re-examination will be held on June 21, while informing that the medical-entrance test will be computer-based from next year as part of reforms in view of allegations of irregularities.

Addressing a press conference here, Pradhan said students’ future is the government’s topmost priority, adding that there will be “zero tolerance” for any irregularities found in the conduct of the NEET-UG. Strict action is being taken, he said.

Informing that the duration of the re-test has been extended by 15 minutes, Pradhan said the candidates will also get to choose their preferred test cities again and they will get their admit cards by June 14. “No correction of particulars will be allowed except present address and choice of city,” the NTA said, adding that no requests for any change will be entertained after May 21.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: CBI arrests Chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, labels him kingpin

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