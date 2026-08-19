NEET-UG paper leak: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s action plan on NTA reforms in 3 weeks; Centre calls exam system ‘foolproof’

The Centre told the court that the existing NEET system is “foolproof” and difficult to breach. However, it acknowledged that mistakes can still occur because of human involvement.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/neet-ug-paper-leak-supreme-court-seeks-centres-action-plan-on-nta-neet-ug-reforms-in-3-weeks-centre-calls-exam-system-foolproof-radhakrishnan-proposals-8505040/ Copy

NEET-UG paper leak: Supreme Court seeks Centre's action plan on NTA reforms in 3 weeks; Centre calls exam system 'foolproof' (Image: PTI/File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to submit an affidavit explaining the steps taken to improve the NEET-UG examination system. The government has been given three weeks to provide the details. The court was hearing petitions seeking changes to the system used for conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate medical admissions.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) must be institutionalised and technological changes are needed for conduct of smooth entrance examinations.

The bench directed the concerned secretary to submit an affidavit outlining the action taken on the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee. The court also asked the government to mention a clear timeline for implementing the proposed measures, including suggestions further examined by the Nandan Nilekani committee.

“The Radhakrishnan Committee has correctly said it is a systemic problem which needs institutionalisation, which is the most important part of it. This process on paper everything is good. But then one exam happens and by the time the second exam happens it is a new picture all together,” the bench said.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, explained the security arrangements currently followed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to prevent question paper leaks and other forms of cheating.

The Centre told the court that the existing NEET system is “foolproof” and difficult to breach. However, it acknowledged that mistakes can still occur because of human involvement.

The government explained that several moderators are involved in preparing the question bank. These moderators do not know which questions will eventually be included in the final paper.

Another team then selects questions and prepares four sets of question papers. From these, the NTA Director General chooses two papers for the examination.