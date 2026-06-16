What’s behind India’s temporary ban on Telegram? Explained

The National Testing Agency said Telegram was allegedly exploited by exam fraud networks to share bogus question papers and manipulate timestamps to falsely suggest that papers had been leaked in advance.

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Telegram app has been banned in India ahead of the NEET re-examination. AI-generated image

The Telegram app is like a lifeline for most people across the world. It is one of the most effective messaging apps, which allows you to do a lot of things, including downloading your favourite movies and TV shows. But the same app that is a savior for many people has been temporarily disabled by the Central government in India.

But one of the biggest questions remains – why did the government disable the app?

Why has the Telegram app been disabled in India?

The Central government has temporarily restricted the Telegram app in India ahead of the NEET UG re-examination 2026 slated to take place on June 21 (Sunday) on the advice of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA argues that the app became a tool for exam fraudsters, who used it to distribute fake papers and manipulate message timestamps to make it appear as though leaks had occurred before the exam.

According to reports, officials felt that targeting individual channels would not adequately address the scale of the problem. One of Telegram’s key features is its public channels, which can reach millions of subscribers and make it easy to broadcast messages widely without requiring mutual contacts.

In separate directives, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ordered a temporary restriction on Telegram’s services in India until June 22 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. It also instructed the platform to disable the editing of existing messages until June 30 as this will allow the government to prevent the creation of misleading leak evidence and ensure the credibility of the exam system. The Modi government took the step of disabling the app after a number of anonymous online channels reportedly sought to exploit students by charging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 50,000 for what they falsely described as the leaked June 21 re-test question paper.

Why was Telegram targeted and not WhatsApp?

Now that the app has been banned in India for the time being, many wonder why just Telegram was banned and not other messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal? WhatsApp supports both groups and channels, but its core focus remains private messaging among contacts and close communities. To curb the spread of misinformation, the platform has implemented measures including restrictions on message forwarding and alerts for forwarded content.

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Furthermore, there is no evidence so far to suggest that WhatsApp played a central role in the NEET-related scam that prompted government action. Instead, the restriction seems to have targeted the platform authorities viewed as the primary channel for the alleged misuse.

Has Telegram been linked to earlier paper leaks in India?

Telegram’s user base has grown significantly over the last ten years, attracting millions of users in India and elsewhere. Its popularity stems from features such as enhanced privacy, encryption, large-scale channels, anonymous accounts and seamless file sharing.

Telegram’s features attracted a wide range of legitimate users, including teachers, companies and content creators. However, the platform also became a hub for groups advertising alleged exam leaks and insider access to high-stakes tests.

Several exam scams and claims of paper leaks have circulated through Telegram channels in recent years, prompting increased scrutiny of the platform during high-stakes tests like NEET.

NEET examination leak

The NEET-UG 2026 exam, originally held on May 3, was officially canceled due to a massive, multi-state paper leak. More than 2.27 million aspirants appeared for the examinations, which was nullified on May 12 after investigators discovered striking overlaps between circulated “guess papers” and the actual exam.

Also Read | ‘Still can’t download my NEET admit card’: Students flood social media, tag NTA over technical glitches and NEET UG refund process confusion

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the investigations on May 12, made several high-profile arrests included school heads and coaching center owners who allegedly charged for access to these papers. Following the paper leak, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan acknowledged the command-chain breach, indicating that NEET will transition to a computer-based format by 2027 to prevent future leaks.