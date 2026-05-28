Is Modi govt planning to use IAF for transportation of NEET retest papers? Here’s what we know

The government is considering using India Air Force for transporting NEET-UG 2026 retest papers on June 21. This was one of the many matters discussed at a high level meeting held in Delhi on Thursday.

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Over 22.7 lakh asipirants sat for the Neet exam on May 3. PTI

Official sources said on Thursday that the government is exploring the option of deploying the Indian Air Force for transporting NEET-UG papers to guarantee the secure and smooth conduct of the June 21 retest.

The matter was discussed at a top-level meeting headed by Rajnath Singh, in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia. The ministers and senior officials discussed whether IAF aircraft could be used for the transportation of the NEET-UG test papers, the sources said.

Officials said the proposal is still under consideration and will be placed before Narendra Modi before any final decision is taken. The prime minister is believed to have been personally monitoring the preparations for the June 21 retest and he is being updated on every detail related to the examination process, the sources said.

Thursday’s meeting gave attention to the entire examination process, from the setting of question papers by teachers and printing of papers to transportation and security arrangements. National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh and senior officials from the Education Ministry, among others, attended the meeting.

Malpractices in NEET-UF examination

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted on May 3 across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was conducted by the NTA. According to the NTA, information regarding alleged malpractices was received on the evening of May 7, four days after the exam was held. The NTA said the inputs were shared with the central agencies the next morning for “independent verification and necessary action”.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled NEET-UG amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21. The CBI registered a case based on a written complaint by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. The central probe agency formed special teams to probe the case, conducted searches across the country and made prompt arrests.

So far, 13 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar. The investigation conducted so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of the question papers, the CBI had said earlier.

With inputs from PTI agencies