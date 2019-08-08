New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is soon set to make National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) available on a 24×7 basis from December this year.

“This is expected to revolutionise the retail payments system of the country,” governor Shaktikanta Das said during the Monetary Police press conference.

The announcement comes in line of the RBI’s Payments Settlement Vision 2019 to 2021 wherein it was first proposed to make all NEFT and RTGS transfer available for customers round the clock and free of cost.

(NEFT is a central bank-controlled interoperable payment channel used for funds transfer between different accounts.)

As of now, NEFT does not have any minimum transaction limit, whereas RTGS can only be used for high-value transactions with a minimum limit of Rs 2 lakh.

The central bank had last announced that transactions routed through NEFT would no longer entail an RBI fee, which also led to all other major banks passing on such benefits to customers across India.