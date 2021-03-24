New Delhi: Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Uttarakhand High Court has made negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for all devotees who are planning to attend the upcoming Kumbh Mela which would be held in Haridwar for a span of 28 days beginning April 1, said a report. However, earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had announced that no COVID-19 negative report will be needed. ‘Kumbh Mela 2021’ would be organised from April 1 to 28. Also Read - Year After Lockdown, India Still Recovering From Unemployment Blow

This announcement was made days after the Centre had written to Uttarakhand strongly highlighting the concerns raised by a high-level central team about the need for stringent measures to control the spread of the disease. The central team led by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director visited Uttarakhand on March 16-17 to review the medical and public health measures undertaken by the state for the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

In his letter to the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has observed that more than 12 states in India have shown a surge in COVID-19 cases during the past few weeks, and pilgrims expected to visit Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela could also be from these states.

Earlie in the day, the Centre had asked states and union territories to consider imposing local restrictions in public observance of the upcoming festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings for effective control of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, India reported 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 23,907 recoveries and 275 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,17,34,058 including 3,68,457 active cases and 1,12,05,160 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,441. With 2,31,942 active coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state. 22,47,495 recovered from the disease while 53,589 people died in the state.