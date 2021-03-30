Dehradun: Amid rising coronavirus cases, a negative RT-PCR test certificate will be mandatory for those travelling to Uttrakhand from other states, the Tirath Singh Rawat-led state government said on Tuesday. Notably, COVID-19 cases continued to rise again in Uttarakhand with 366 infections reported on Sunday, the highest number of daily cases this year so far. The state had detected the highest number of single-day cases on January 1. Also Read - Mumbai to Allot Beds to Coronavirus Patients Through 'War Rooms' Amid Rising Cases

