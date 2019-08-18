Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule for the acquittal of all six accused in the Alwar lynching case after the court gave them benefit of doubt.

Ashok Gehlot said that the negligence by the earlier (BJP) government in the Pehlu Khan case can not be imagined which paved the way for the benefit of the doubt.

“Pehlu Khan case (2017 Alwar lynching) was discussed, the negligence by the earlier government cannot be imagined, that is why accused were given the benefit of doubt by the court and were acquitted,” said the Rajasthan CM.

The Rajasthan government decided to appeal against an Alwar court’s judgment to acquit six out of the nine accused in 2017 Pehlu Khan lynching case.

The Alwar session court had said that the video on the camera was not clear enough which led to the acquittal of the accused on ‘benefit of the doubt’.

While the accused were set free, Pehlu Khan was charged with cow smuggling in June, posthumously.

The chargesheet against Pehlu Khan and his sons was filed under Sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995.