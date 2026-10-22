‘Not involved’: Neha Bora tells Delhi HC she had no role in CJP protest call on October 16

AISA president Bora has asked the Delhi High Court to set aside a Delhi Police notice telling her to execute a ₹10,000 bond, and the court was hearing that plea.

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The court was hearing Bora’s plea challenging a Delhi Police notice directing her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000. ANI

All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that she had no involvement in the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest call, as she challenged the notice served on her following her October 16 detention. Her counsel submitted that she had neither committed any offence nor engaged in any activity amounting to a breach of peace.

The court was hearing Bora’s plea challenging a Delhi Police notice directing her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the student leader, said her short detention and the Delhi Police notice were ‘completely illegal.” He also told the court she had nothing to do with the CJP’s separate protest call at Connaught Place. “She is not involved with the CP Central Park call, and she was dealing with her own call at Mandi House,” the advocate told the high court on Thursday.

Also Read | CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke placed under preventive arrest, AISA president Neha Bora released

Why was Bora asked to furnish a bond?

According to Hindustan Times, the notice gave three reasons for asking Bora to sign a bond. The first was alleged sloganeering at Mandi House on October 16. The second was repeated protests around Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS. The third was an allegation that she instigated people to join a protest at Connaught Place on October 16.

In her petition filed through advocate Abhik Chimni, Bora said the notice was prima facie ambiguous, factually incorrect and violative of Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. The notice did not provide any material or information to substantiate the “likelihood” of a breach of peace, or disclose the period, occasion or event in relation to which such a breach was apprehended, the petition said.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora among 150 detained by Delhi Police ahead of Tiranga March

What happened on October 16?

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the CJP, announced a flag march on Friday evening, days after party co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested for unfurling the national flag at Jantar Mantar the previous Tuesday. The two were remanded to five days’ judicial custody.

Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 when she was on her way to join the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march. She was released on October 17.

The notice, issued on October 17 under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), asked the student leader to appear before the SEM on October 19 and show cause why she should not execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety “for keeping peace for a period of enquiry.”