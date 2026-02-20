Home

‘Neha Singh not suspended, asked to stay until investigation is complete’: Galgotias University

The university had claimed that it had developed and created a robodog to put up for display at the AI Summit.

(Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has been marred by unwanted and unpleasant incidents, right from mismanagement to the claim by the Greater Noida-based renowned Galgotias University.

The university had claimed that it had developed and created a robodog to put up for display at the AI Summit. However, it turned out to be a Chinese product and the claim was flagged by a Chinese outlet.

After much confusion and brouhaha, it was reported that Professor Dr Neha Singh of Galgotias University, who made the claim and addressed the media, has been suspended from her post. However, the University has said that Dr Neha Singh has not been suspended. She has been asked to stay until the investigation is complete to get to the root of the controversy that snowballed to such a big issue at the international level.

