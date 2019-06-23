New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his 66th Death Anniversary which the party observes as ‘Balidan Diwas‘.

The party paid tribute and called Mukherjee a noble patriot, a true worshipper of humanity and a fierce educationist.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembering Mukherjee said that he devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity.

Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Balidan Divas. A devout patriot and proud nationalist, Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity. His passion for a strong and united India continues to inspire us and gives us strength to serve 130 crore Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2019

BJP working president JP Nadda said that the whole country demanded an inquiry into Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s death, but Pandit Nehru did not order an inquiry.

Remembering his contribution to the cause of integration of India, Nadda said, “It was because of his sacrifice that the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped.”

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President JP Nadda and other leaders of the party pay tribute to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary today, at BJP Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/w2lKn1fZN2 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

Senior party leaders including Union Minister Amit Shah were present at Shahidi park, Feroz Shah Kotla to pay tribute to Mukherjee.

“History is witness to this. Dr.Mukherjee’s sacrifice will never go in vain, BJP is committed to this cause,” said Nadda at Shahidi park, Feroz Shah Kotla.