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Neither LPG nor induction, now food can be cooked using hydrogen; How does a hydrogen cooking stove work?

Neither LPG nor induction, now food can be cooked using hydrogen; How does a hydrogen cooking stove work?

What if we told you that now, cooking will not require LPG and PNG. Amid the ongoing fuel crisis in India, a startup named Greenvize has launched a hydrogen-based cooking stove. It uses hydrogen from water as its fuel.

Hydrogen cooking gas is making a mark in market amid the fuel crisis.

Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing war in West Asia, the price of LPG cylinders has skyrocketed. Following this, people shifted to using induction stoves, thereby increasing the demand and prices of these as well. But, are you aware of the plug-and-play hydrogen cooking stoves?

Amid the shortage of fuel, a company has introduced a compact, plug-and-play hydrogen cooking stove for homes and commercial kitchens, which generates its own fuel using water and electricity. Manufactured by Greenvize, an Indian oil and natural gas company, the system consists of a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser that is installed directly into a standard cooking unit.

How will this work?

Indian startup Greenvize has introduced a hydrogen-powered cooktop, which will use a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer. Hydrogen can be generated from water with just the turn of a knob, which will make the stove usable. The stove does not require a gas storage or plumbing equipment and is a self-contained cooking system. For those wondering what an electrolyzer is, it is a technology or device that uses electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The technology is unique as it uses hydrogen as a cooking fuel. This emits only water vapour instead of smoke. Furthermore, the machine also releases oxygen, purifying and refreshing the air around you.

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How is the stove different from induction?

The company’s innovation uses less electricity by converting electricity into hydrogen fuel. The company says that although both the induction stove and the Greenvize hydrogen cooking system use electricity, there are significant differences in their efficiency, flexibility, and real-world usability.

The company said that its hydrogen cooking stove is designed in line with India’s ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’, which helps move towards a sustainable and energy secure future.

What is the price of the unit?

The prices of these are placed moderately, with a single-burner hydrogen stove costing Rs 1.05 lakh while a double-burner version costs Rs 1.5 lakh.

What is the situation of the LPG in the country?

The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has reached Rs 913 in Delhi for a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder. The cylinder costs Rs 939 in Kolkata, Rs 912.50 in Mumbai, Rs 928.50 in Chennai, Rs 915.50 in Bengaluru, and Rs 965 in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Piped Natural Gas (PNG) has reached 47.89 Standard Cubic Meter (SCM) in Delhi, 50 in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. In Bengaluru, it is 52 SCM, while in Hyderabad, it is 51 SCM.

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