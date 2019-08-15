New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address to the nation, spoke for 92 minutes and his speech was peppered with interesting quotes. Here’s a look at some of them:

Article 370: “We neither nurse problems nor keep them pending. Why did those who are supporting Article 370 make it a permanent provision for J&K and kept it a temporary measure.”

Triple Talaq: “If we can take steps against ‘Sati’ custom, female foeticide and dowry, then why not against instant triple talaq.”

One nation, one election: “Time has come to take on key challenges head-on. One nation, one constitution spirit has become a reality.”

Population explosion: “It leads to many difficulties…Centre, as well as state governments, should launch schemes to tackle it.”

GST: “GST brought to life the dream of one nation, one tax. India has also achieved one nation, one grid in the energy sector.”

Terrorism: “India is fighting against those supporting terrorism and it is not the only target of terrorism in the region. Countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have also been affected.”

Freedom: “Government should have a minimal role in people’s lives. Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard.”

Economy: “Rs 100 lakh crore will be invested in infrastructure building. India can become a $5 trillion economy in the next five years.”

Pollution: “Can we free India from single-use plastic? Time for implementing this idea is now. Let an important step in this direction be taken on October 2.”

Tourism: “There is huge scope to improve our tourism sector. Let us make local products attractive. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect.”