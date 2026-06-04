Neither Rafale nor F-35, India is bringing in an army of special…, a deal worth Rs 190000000000 to be finalised soon, delivery by…

The Modi government is soon going to create its own drone army. To achieve this, the largest military drone deal worth over ₹19,000 crore is going to be signed. Indigenous drones will enhance the military's strength and self-reliance in the defense sector.

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Neither Rafale nor F-35, India is bringing in an army of special..., a deal worth Rs 190000000000 to be finalised soon, delivery by... (AI pic)

The small Brahmastras, which wreaked havoc in the Iran-Israel war, are now going to become a major part of the Indian Army. India is going to recruit an army of these small weapons – drones – which are both reconnaissance and kill, and will now be a major part of the Indian Armed Forces. India is going to sign the biggest deal this year for this purpose and may purchase military drones worth over ₹19,000 crore.

The Indian government is preparing to purchase military drones worth more than ₹19,000 crore (about $2 billion) from domestic companies this year, in what experts say could be the country’s largest drone procurement program ever.

Drone deliveries could begin within…

According to Smit Shah, President of the Drone Federation of India, the procurement process is progressing rapidly, and drone deliveries could begin within the next 18 to 24 months. Most importantly, the government’s focus is on Indian-made drones. As such, indigenous fighters will now take charge of the country’s military’s security.

The Federation said that these special fighters cum spies are not just for wars like Operation Sindoor but are a big preparation for the times to come.

The Indian industry is currently focusing on two areas: on the one hand, drones operating in jammed environments are to be made a part of the Indian Army, and on the other hand, the manufacturing capacity of drones is to be increased within the country.

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What is process of drone procurement

India has simplified drone procurement regulations in recent years to more quickly meet its military needs. Recent conflicts with Pakistan and the increasing role of drones in wars such as the Ukraine-Iran conflict have prompted India to expand its drone capabilities. Currently, more than 600 companies in the country manufacture drones and their components, with over 100 working for the defense sector. This move will also strengthen self-reliance in the defense sector.