New Delhi: In a huge blessing for the people of weaver’s community in the state, the Karnataka government on Monday launched ‘Nekar Samman Yojane’. In this scheme, the state government will be able to directly transfer Rs 2,000 financial assistance to the bank accounts of 19,744 weavers in the first phase. Also Read - 32 Students Who Sat For SSLC Exams in Karnataka Test COVID+, State Education Minister Denies Report

The mega scheme was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Monday. Also Read - Lockdown in Bengaluru: Complete Shutdown in BBMP Limits From 8 PM Tonight Till Monday Morning

According to fourth national handloom census, Karnataka has 54,789 registered handloom weavers in the state. Also Read - COVID-19 Bodies Not to be Cremated or Buried in City, Bengaluru Issues New Order

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa launches 'Nekar Samman Yojane' by directly transferring Rs 2,000 financial assistance to the bank accounts of 19,744 weavers in the first phase. pic.twitter.com/yn0sscexKK — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

Who are eligible for the scheme?

The silk, cotton and woollen handloom weavers and other handloom weavers engaged in allied activities in the state are eligible for the Nekar Samman Yojane of the Karnataka government.

While launching the scheme, the chief minister said that the state government has earmarked to Rs 10.96 crore for distribution to the people under the Nekar Samman Yojane annually.

The chief minister informed that over 40,634 handloom weavers have enrolled under the SevaSindhu software in Karnataka for the scheme. He further added that applications from as many as 37,314 weavers have been approved so far. Hence, the remaining eligible beneficiaries will be covered in the coming days under the scheme.

The chief minister also added that over 1.25 lakh daily labourers employed in the powerloom units will also be provided an one-time payment of Rs 2,000 each.