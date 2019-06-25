New Delhi: One out of the two children who were rescued from a trench in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Four-year-old Gopi Raju and three-year-old Mokshita were cousins playing outside when they accidentally slipped into a 12-feet deep trench that was dug for laying a pipeline. The children were stuck inside for four hours.

Nellore, Andhra Pradesh: Two children Mokshita & Gopi Raju who fell in a trench were rescued yesterday; Mokshita died during treatment at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/D1DN4ZW6L6 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

The locals contacted the rescue team immediately and a parallel tunnel was dug to the trench to pull them out. The two cousins were rushed to the hospital where Mokshita died due to her injuries and suffocation.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the family of the deceased. The police are investigating the incident and taking steps to avoid such accidents.