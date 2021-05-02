Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Nemom Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Nemom went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Nemom seat: It must be noted that Nemom is the only seat BJP won in the 2016 Kerala polls. BJP’s O Rajagopal represents the Nemom seat. He had defeated CPI(M) candidate V Sivankutty in 2016 by 8,671 votes. Sitting MP from Vadakara K Muraleedharan, who is the son of veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran, will contest in Nemom this year. BJP has fielded former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan and CPI(M) has fielded V Sivankutty.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: Kummanam Rajasekharan of BJP, V Sivankutty of CPI(M), K Muraleedharan of Congress

