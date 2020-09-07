New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and state education minister Manish Sisodia on Monday slammed the Centre’s newly imposed National Education Policy or NEP 2020 saying that it ‘lacks a roadmap for implementation’. Also Read - 'Government Should Least Interfere in NEP 2020,' PM Modi at Governors' Conference

"The new national education policy lacks the action plan to implement it. The implementation of this policy should be carefully planned so that it is not limited to just a wonderful idea. It is necessary to put national education policy into practice rather than restricting it to only wishful thinking," Sisodia said during the Governors' Conference earlier today.

"This policy talks about spending 6 per cent of GDP on education. It has been said in the 1968 policy as well but never implemented. Thus, a law should be made so that successive governments are bound by it and necessary resources needed for effective implementation of the policy can be guaranteed," he added.

Notably, the conference, held to deliberate the transformative abilities of the new education policy, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside President Ram Nath Kovind. Governors and Vice-Chancellors of colleges and universities and education ministers of all states attended the meeting.

West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee also criticised the NEP 2020 for undermining “the country’s federal structure and the role of the states”. He also objected to the Centre’s decision of not including ‘Bengali’ in the list of classical languages under the policy.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal hailed the decision and said that online and digital education seems to be the way forward in making higher education affordable, cost-effective and inclusive.

“Given the experience of teaching and learning during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, online and digital education seem to be the way forward towards making higher education affordable, inclusive and cost-effective,” he said.

The new National Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet in July replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.