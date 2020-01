Kathmandu: At least eight tourists from Kerala were on Tuesday found dead in a hotel room in Daman, located in Nepal.

The deceased have not been identified yet.

SP Sushil Singh Rathore of District Police Office, Makwanpur said, “We are yet to identify the name of the deceased. They were using gas heater in the room, suffocation might have caused their death.”

No other information was available at the time of filing this report.

More details are awaited.