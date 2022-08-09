Kathmandu: Nepal has barred the entry of people coming from India who test positive for COVID-19. This decision was taken after four Indian tourists were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection and sent back amid a sharp surge in the number of cases in the Himalayan nation.Also Read - Has COVID Fourth Wave Started in Delhi? City Records 2,495 New Cases, 7 Deaths In 24 Hours

The four Indian tourists had entered Nepal through the Jhulaghat border point in the Baitadi district in Western Nepal. Bipin Lekhak, Information officer at the Health Office in Baitadi told news agency PTI the four Indian nationals tested positive for COVID-19 and were told to return to India.

"We have also ramped up COVID-19 testing on Indians," said Lekhak. Many Nepali citizens who returned from India have tested positive for COVID-19, he said, adding that the officials have halted those Indian tourists who have coronavirus infection from entering the country.

Baitadi district is at high risk as it shares a border with neighboring India. Currently, there are 31 active cases of coronavirus in Baitadi where not even a single case had been reported until three weeks ago. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,74,650 after 12,751 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,772 with 42 fatalities which includes 10 deaths, the data stated. Nepal is currently witnessing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases with 1,090 new infections recorded across the country on Tuesday, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Population.

This is the highest single-day increase in the past six months. As many as 438 recoveries and two deaths from the virus were recorded on the day. There are currently 5,874 active cases of COVID-19 in Nepal.

(With Inputs From PTI)