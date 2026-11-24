Nepal earthquake: 5.3 magnitude sends shockwaves across India, tremors felt in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Sikkim; Residents rush out

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's Koshi province early on Tuesday, November 24, triggering tremors across parts of north Bengal and Sikkim. Residents rushed out of their homes as the shaking was felt around 7 am.

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Nepal earthquake: 5.3 magnitude sends shockwaves across India, tremors felt in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Sikkim; Residents rush out (Earthquake- File image)

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Nepal early on Tuesday, November 24, sending tremors across parts of north Bengal and Sikkim and causing panic among residents. The earthquake occurred at around 7:02 am, with people in several areas reporting strong tremors. Many residents rushed out of their homes and buildings as a precaution.

The affected areas in West Bengal included Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar. Tremors were also felt in different parts of Sikkim. There were no immediate reports of deaths, injuries or damage to property in the affected areas, PTI reported.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake measured 5.3 on the Richter scale and originated in Nepal’s Koshi Province at a depth of 10 km.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) placed the epicentre at latitude 27.855 degrees north and longitude 87.909 degrees east, around 61 km north-northwest of Yuksom in Sikkim. It reported the earthquake at a depth of 20 km.

Nepal earthquake: Where was the epicentre?

The earthquake was centred in the eastern part of Nepal, near Olangchung Gola in Taplejung district, close to the Nepal-Tibet border. The location is part of the Himalayan region, which is known for seismic activity because of the movement of tectonic plates.

The EMSC estimated the epicentre to be around 94 km north-northwest of Darjeeling and 68 km northwest of Gyalshing in Sikkim.

Reports of tremors also emerged from other parts of eastern Nepal. According to reports, the shaking was felt in parts of Bhutan, Bangladesh and China as well.

Why is Nepal prone to earthquakes?

Nepal lies in the Himalayan belt, one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the world. The region experiences frequent seismic activity because the Indian tectonic plate continues to move northwards and push against the Eurasian plate.

This ongoing movement puts pressure on the Earth’s crust, leading to earthquakes across Nepal and neighbouring parts of India.

The magnitude of the latest earthquake was reported slightly differently by different agencies. While the EMSC and India’s NCS recorded it at 5.3, Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre reported a magnitude of 5.6.