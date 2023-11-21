Nepal Earthquake Relief: India Delivers Fourth Share Of Relief Items

India on Monday sent the fourth portion of earthquake relief support of essential medical supplies to Nepal.

Fourth tranche of relief support comprising vital medicines & equipment for the earthquake affected families reaches Nepal. India's humanitarian efforts continue to support people in Nepal. (Image: X/@DrSJaishankar)

Nepal Earthquake Relief: While India’s neighbouring country Nepal is still recovering from the trauma and loss of lives and property caused by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit the country on November 3, India on Monday sent the fourth portion of earthquake relief support of essential medical supplies to Nepal. The tranche, comprising vital medicines and equipment, is based on the requirements shared by the Nepal Medical Association, according to an official release. Till now, India has shipped over 34 tonnes of emergency relief materials for the affected families in Nepal following the earthquake witnessed by Jajarkot and surrounding areas on November 3.

India’s humanitarian response to the Jajarkot earthquake affirms its commitment to support Nepal under its Neighbourhood First Policy, read the release. “India will continue to support the relief efforts in Nepal based on the assessment and priorities outlined by the Government of Nepal,” the release said.

“Fourth tranche of relief support comprising vital medicines & equipment for the earthquake-affected families reaches Nepal. India’s humanitarian efforts continue to support people in Nepal,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted from his official handle on X.

Fourth tranche of relief support comprising vital medicines & equipment for the earthquake affected families reaches Nepal. India’s humanitarian efforts continue to support people in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/aK7HXfCBWG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 21, 2023

“Acting on the commitment of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the third tranche of over 12 tonnes of earthquake relief support comprising blankets, sleeping bags, tents and essential medical supplies, etc. reached Nepal on November 9, 2023, via a special Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 flight,” a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated earlier.

The support included tents and tarpaulin sheets, blankets, sleeping bags, as well as, vital medicines, medical equipment such as surgical equipment, portable ventilators and hygiene supplies to meet the urgent requirements of the earthquake-affected families.

“Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake-affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM Narendra Modi’s Neighbourhood First policy in action,” EAM Jaishankar posted from his X handle.

Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM @narendramodi’s Neighbourhood First policy in action. pic.twitter.com/FJuErXd5s4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 5, 2023

On November 5, India sent an emergency aid package, comprising medical equipment, relief materials, and more as a gesture of goodwill. The massive earthquake left 157 people dead and many injured. India, serving as the first responder, shipped essential medicines and relief materials to assist the earthquake-affected communities.

The relief materials were handed over by the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, on behalf of the Indian government to Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Purna Bahadur Khadka, in the presence of Chief Minister of Karnali, Raj Kumar Sharma.

Following the devastating earthquake, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the loss of lives and the damages in the neighbouring country and offered all possible assistance during this tragic time and emphasised that India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal.

(With ANI inputs)

