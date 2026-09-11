Nepal flash flood: 8 Stranded Sikkim residents evacuated, return home safely

All of the eight Sikkim residents who were stranded following the flash flood in Nepal on August 26 have safely returned home.

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Nepal flash flood: 8 Stranded Sikkim residents evacuated, return home safely | Image: AN

Gangtok: The Sikkim government on Friday informed that the eight residents who were stranded in Nepal during the flash flood on August 26 were evacuated and safely returned home. The pilgrims from Gangtok and Gyalshing districts were stranded in Saga County during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a flash flood hit the area. The residents have been identified as Suresh Agarwal, Asha Devi Agarwal, Surendra K. Agarwal, Chitra Devi Agarwal, Bhawarlal Agarwal, Pushpa Devi Agarwal, Dhan Maya Chhetri and Sabitri Chettri.

“The Nepal Flash Flood Task Force, Government of Sikkim, is pleased to inform that all eight (08) Sikkim residents who were briefly stranded following the flash flood in Nepal on 26th August 2026 have safely reached their homes in Sikkim,” a press release said.

According to the release, the members of a pilgrim group from Gangtok and Gyalshing districts undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra were stranded at Saga County in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China following the flash flood.

Following the incident, the Government of Sikkim constituted the Nepal Flash Flood Task Force to monitor the welfare of the stranded pilgrims and coordinate with concerned Central government agencies for their safe return.

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang personally intervened in the matter from the outset, directly establishing telephonic contact with the stranded group on August 27 to ascertain their safety and well-being, within a day of the disaster being reported, the release said.

The matter was simultaneously taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) to the Hon’ble Chief Minister remained in direct and continuous touch with the tour operator handling the group’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra itinerary, ensuring reliable, first-hand updates on the group’s location and movement were made available to the State Government at every stage, it added.

The Sikkim government has confirmed that all eight residents have now reached their homes in Sikkim safely.

Meanwhile, the death has reached 1,385 on Friday morning. Sadly as many as 5,130 people still remain missing, as per Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The update, which was issued at around 11 am today, states that Chitwan area recorded the highest number casualties (364), followed by Nawalparasi East (228), Nawalparasi West (222), Nuwakot (199) and Rasuwa (185).

(with ANI inputs)