Nepal Flash Flood Update: 32-member Kolkata group among many from West Bengal untraceable, CM Adhikari expresses deep anguish

The Kolkata group was travelling through a city-based travel agency, which said it had contacted Nepal Tourism authorities and the Indian Embassy but had not received any information about those missing.

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Nepal Flood

New Delhi: A 32-member group from Kolkata on the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra was among many from West Bengal, who went untraceable after the flash floods in Nepal. According to the official, the group, comprising 30 tourists and two tour managers, left the city on August 21 and reached Nepal the following day.

On Wednesday, the group reached Rasuwagadhi to cross into Tibet. Its members were at the immigration office around 8.30 am when the flash flood struck the area along the Nepal-Tibet border, he added.

“There has been no communication with any of the 32 members since the flash flood struck the area. We are trying to establish contact with all those from West Bengal who may have been in the affected areas,” the official said. He further informed that the situation on the ground is extremely difficult, and communication has been disrupted.

Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after the flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expresses anguish:

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the flash floods.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences are with those who have lost their relatives, friends and loved ones. I pray for Nepal and the affected people,” he said in a social media post. Adhikari said the West Bengal government was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Nepalese authorities to assist affected tourists, pilgrims, workers and businessmen from the state.

Travel Agency Issues Statement:

The Kolkata group was travelling through a city-based travel agency, which said it had contacted Nepal Tourism authorities and the Indian Embassy but had not received any information about those missing.

“Samrat Travel Agency in Kathmandu organised the tour. They have their own helicopter. All these tourists had gone for Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra. Our two managers, Jayanta Sanyal and Nripen Sarkar, are also with the 30 tourists,” said Dibya Jyoti Basu, a representative of the Kolkata-based travel agency.

The two managers had mobile roaming facilities and were last contacted around 8 am. Some of the tourists had also reportedly gone live on Facebook around that time, he said.

But after the news of the flash floods came, there has been no contact with them, Basu said.

The agency handling the international arrangements has sent a helicopter to the affected area, he added.

Apart from Kolkata, residents of Chandannagar in Hooghly and Barasat in North 24 Parganas are also believed to be among those stranded or missing in Nepal, the state government official said. The flash floods have severely disrupted communication and access to the affected areas, making it difficult for the authorities to ascertain the whereabouts of those caught in the disaster.

Helpline Issued

The West Bengal government has opened helplines at the state police headquarters in Bhabani Bhavan to assist families seeking information about relatives who may have been affected in Nepal.

Families can contact (033) 24793311 or 9147890181 for assistance, the state government said.