Nepal Flash Floods: Bihar rescues 100 Maharashtra pilgrims stranded in Kathmandu, helps them return home

The Bihar government rescued 100 Maharashtra pilgrims stranded in Kathmandu and arranged a train to help them return home on Saturday.

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Nepal Flash Floods: Bihar rescues 100 Maharashtra pilgrims stranded in Kathmandu, helps them return home | Image: AI

Nepal Flash Floods: The Bihar government has informed that it has rescued as many as 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra who were stranded in Kathmandu during their spiritual visit following the flash floods. The pilgrims have been stranded in the neighbouring country since Wednesday, when the devastating floods hit the region and killed 600 people. Around 2,000 are still missing. The state government has arranged a train for the pilgrims and safely sent them back to their home state by train on Saturday.

The rescue operation was carried out on the directions of the Bihar Chief Minister and under the supervision of the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Disaster Management Department.

Following a request from the Maharashtra government, the Sitamarhi district administration took prompt action on August 28 and safely escorted the pilgrims from the Nepal border to Sitamarhi.

The district administration made arrangements for food, drinking water and other essential facilities for the pilgrims in Sitamarhi.

The Bihar government safely rescued around 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra who were stranded in Kathmandu following a sudden flash flood in Nepal and sent them back to their home state by train, officials said today. The rescue operation was carried out at the request of the… pic.twitter.com/mPxHkVan0u — United News of India (@uniindianews) August 29, 2026



The pilgrims were subsequently brought from Sitamarhi to Patna at around 2:30 am on August 29. The Patna district administration arranged their stay at OP Sah Community Building, where they were provided food, accommodation, medical check-ups and other necessary facilities during the night.

The Bihar government also coordinated with the Chairman of the Railway Board, New Delhi, to facilitate the pilgrims’ return to Maharashtra.

Following the coordination, two additional coaches were attached to the Patna-Purna Express to accommodate the pilgrims.

The pilgrims departed from Patna by train for Maharashtra at around 7:30 am on Saturday under the special arrangements made by the state government.

After their safe and dignified return journey was facilitated, the pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Bihar government as well as the Sitamarhi and Patna district administrations for their prompt response, sensitivity and coordinated relief efforts.

Death Toll Reaches 626, Over 4,400 Rescued

The death toll in the Bhote Koshi flood-related disaster in Nepal has reached 626, while 2,426 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). As per the latest NDRRMA update, the maximum number of bodies was recovered in Chitwan, rescue teams recovered 233 bodies and various human remains from the area. To inquire about missing persons, their families can check NDRRMA’s official social media pages and website.

(with ANI inputs)