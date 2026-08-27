Nepal Flash Floods: NRI couple from Odisha missing as death toll climbs to 177; Football team from Bhubaneswar safe

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 177 on Thursday after 12 more bodies were recovered. Authorities are continuing a massive search operation for thousands of people who remain missing.

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Dhading: People at the flood-affected Beni Ghat area, in Dhading district, Nepal (PTI image)

An NRI couple from Odisha has gone missing in Nepal after devastating flash floods hit the Himalayan country on Wednesday. Efforts are underway to locate them and establish contact. The missing couple has been identified as Sandeep Mohapatra and Sidharthi Kumari Sahu, who are originally from Khurda district in Odisha. They have been living in Australia since 2018.

Pritish Panda, the nodal officer appointed to assist Odias affected by the disaster in Nepal, said authorities have so far been unable to contact the couple. “We are trying to establish contact with them, but have failed so far. Their mobile phones were found switched off,” Panda told news agency PTI.

Football team from Bhubaneswar safe

Authorities also received calls from worried families about a football team from Bhubaneswar that was visiting Nepal. The players’ families became concerned after they were unable to reach the team members on Wednesday. Officials later contacted the team’s coach and confirmed that the players were safe.

The football team and its coach are currently in Pokhara, around 200 km from the flood-affected region, Panda said. Officials are working to help them return safely to India.

Meanwhile, Puri resident Rakesh Ranjan Panda and two associates, who were in Nepal when the floods struck, have returned to India, according to information received from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Nepal flood death toll rises to 177

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 177 on Thursday after 12 more bodies were recovered. Authorities are continuing a massive search operation for thousands of people who remain missing.

Around 300 Indian tourists are also believed to be unaccounted for, adding to concerns over the safety of foreign nationals caught in the disaster.

The flash floods swept through three districts of Nepal on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction. Homes, roads and bridges were damaged or washed away, while several areas were cut off from the rest of the country.

Rescue teams are racing against time to reach people trapped in remote areas and trace those still missing. Communication problems and damaged infrastructure have made the search operation particularly difficult.