‘Something terrible happened, nothing left’: Nepal flash floods victims share heart-wrenching stories

"Something terrible happened, nothing is left," sobbed a local survivor as raging torrents wiped out entire villages, homes, and infrastructure across northern Nepal.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/nepal-flash-floods-victims-share-heart-wrenching-stories-something-terrible-happened-nothing-left-8511301/ Copy

Nepal Flood- File image

Nepal floods: Leaving behind nothing, the death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal on Thursday rose to 270, as authorities of the country try to find thousands of people who are still missing, including 288 Indian tourists, in one of the country’s worst disasters in recent years. For those unversed, the flash floods on Wednesday wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal. As per the recent update, Nepal Police said that the death toll rose to 270 in the flash floods on the Bhotekoshi River after 93 more bodies were recovered. As the death count continuous to rise, horror tales of devastation are being heard from across the country where the eyewitnesses are narrating the horrific tale of the devastating flash floods.

Eyewitnesses recall horror of Nepal’s flash floods

The flash floods struck parts of central Nepal on Wednesday after an ice-rock avalanche upstream blocked the Lhende tributary of the Bhote Koshi River, sending a debris-laden surge downstream. It first hit Rasuwa, near the Nepal-Tibet border, and eventually spread to other districts.

“We have been showing their pictures to people and asking if anyone has seen them,” Lipa Sapkota was quoted as saying by PTI news agency, standing outside the emergency section of Bharatpur Hospital with a photograph of her brother, Sabi, missing since Wednesday morning.

“There were some dead bodies, but they were not easy to identify because of their condition,” Sapkota told the Setopati.com news portal.

For another eyewitness, the first indication that something terrible had happened came while he was having breakfast.

“I was at home this morning. While I was eating breakfast at around 8:40 am, news came that a flood had hit Timure. I heard people saying, ‘Timure is completely gone, nothing is left’,” he told the Nepal News web portal.

“It felt like an earthquake was happening. It was impossible to figure out what was taking place. Right before our eyes, the market and the settlement were devastated,” he said.

For those unversed, the flash floods were caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near Nepal’s border with China at Rasuwagadhi.