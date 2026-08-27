Nepal Floods: Over 130 Indians, including Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims missing; 77 Isha Foundation members untraceable

Rescue operations in Nepal are continuing, but damaged roads, power lines and communication networks are making the search difficult. Officials are still working to establish the exact whereabouts of missing Indian nationals.

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Nepal Floods: Over 130 Indians, including Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims missing; 77 Isha Foundation members untraceable (PTI image)

More than 130 Indians, including several Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, are missing after devastating flash floods hit parts of Nepal. Many others are believed to be stranded as the disaster damaged roads, bridges and communication networks, making it difficult for families and authorities to contact travellers. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and several state governments have opened helplines to help Indians affected by the floods and families trying to locate their relatives. States that have issued assistance numbers include Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Sikkim, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.

At least 59 of the missing Indians were travelling as part of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, according to travel agency Samrat Tours and Travel.

Tamil Nadu

Officials in Tamil Nadu said 37 of the 57 tourists from the state who were in Nepal could not yet be contacted, while 20 had been accounted for. The group was reportedly travelling towards a temple in the Himalayan region.

The Isha Foundation in Coimbatore also said 77 of its members who were at an immigration centre could not be contacted. Its founder, Sadhguru, said 495 other members had returned safely. Nepalese authorities later said the staff at the immigration centre were also out of contact.

West Bengal

A 32-member group from Kolkata travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was also reported missing. The group included 30 tourists and two tour managers. They had left Kolkata on August 21 and reached Nepal the next day.

Officials said the group reached the Rasuwagadhi area on Wednesday morning and was at an immigration centre when the flash flood struck. Contact with all 32 members was lost after the disaster.

People from Chandannagar in Hooghly district and Barasat in North 24 Parganas were also believed to be stranded or missing.

Uttar Pradesh

Several people from Uttar Pradesh are believed to be stranded in Nepal. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who had travelled to Nepal by road with his associates, was stuck in Pokhara.

Tikait said they planned to fly from Pokhara to Kathmandu and then take another flight to Delhi because road travel had become difficult after the floods. He said they would leave their vehicles behind.

The Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner’s Office has asked families to contact the state helpline at 1070 if anyone from the state is stranded in Nepal or needs assistance.

Maharashtra

Seven tourists from Maharashtra were reportedly affected by the floods. Officials said four of them had been contacted and confirmed safe, while efforts were continuing to trace the other three.

The state government has also started compiling information about other Maharashtra residents who may have been stranded in Nepal.

A 24-hour control room has been opened at Mantralaya. People can contact 1070 or +91-9321587143. They can also email controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.

Kerala

A group of 36 people from Kerala who were touring Nepal was reported safe and away from the areas hit by the floods.

The Kerala government has opened a helpdesk through NORKA-Roots for people from the state who need assistance.

The NORKA Global Contact Centre can be reached at 18004253939. People calling from abroad can give a missed call at +91-8802012345.

Families who cannot contact relatives travelling in Nepal can also reach the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office at 9447111844 or 9747132147.

Sikkim

The Sikkim government has also opened helplines for residents whose relatives may be stranded or affected in Nepal.

People can contact 03592-201145, 03592-202461 or 03592-202256 and provide details about their relatives.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has separately issued emergency numbers for Indians affected by the floods. People can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500 for information and assistance.

Odisha

The Odisha government has opened a control room in New Delhi to assist people from the state who may be stranded or in trouble in Nepal.

The helpline numbers are +91-7428135044, +91-8527580245 and 011-23012807.

Officials said they had not received information about anyone from Odisha being reported missing so far.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has also released emergency numbers for people seeking information about relatives in Nepal.

The State Emergency Operation Centre can be contacted at 0135-2710334, 2710335, 2664314, 2664315, 2664316 and 8218867005. The toll-free number 1070 is also available.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has set up a helpline for residents whose family members may be stranded in Nepal.

People can contact the disaster management helpline at 1070 or +91-771-2223471 for assistance and information.

Rescue operations in Nepal are continuing, but damaged roads, power lines and communication networks are making the search difficult. Officials are still working to establish the exact whereabouts of missing Indian nationals.

(With PTI inputs)