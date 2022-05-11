New Delhi: The India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, as well as the Bihar-Nepal border, will remain sealed for three days till May 13 in view of the forthcoming local body polls in the Himalayan nation. The borders will remain sealed from 7 pm on Tuesday till 7 pm on May 13, and as per reports, train services have also been suspended in certain sections.Also Read - Good News For Travellers! This Village Along Indo-Nepal Border to be Developed as Tourism Spot

A railway official in charge of the cross-border train service, Mohammad Hinayad Hussain, said, “The train services between Jaynagar in Bihar and Janakpur and Kurtha in Nepal have also been suspended for May 11-13.” Bihar shares a 726-km-long border with Nepal. Also Read - Indefinite Road Blockade on Indo-Nepal Border in Bihar Cripples Trade

Meanwhile, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said. ”We have decided to seal all the five connecting bridges on the Indo-Nepal border in the district for the period at the request of chief district officers (CDOs) of Baitari and Darchula districts of Nepal who wanted our cooperation in peacefully conducting local body elections there, ” the official said. Also Read - Hyderabad: Saudi Woman Moves Miles, Takes Illegal Indo-Nepal Route to be With Her Lover in India

”A strong vigil will also be kept to ensure that no person crosses over to that country during the election process,” he said. Local body polls in Nepal are slated for May 13. CDOs in Nepal are equivalent to district magistrates in India.

The Himalayan nation is set to hold polls for 753 local units on Friday. This is the second local body election in the country under the new Constitution. Nepal held its last local elections in 2017. As many as 35,221 representatives (mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons, deputy chairpersons, ward chairpersons, ward members) will be elected from the upcoming polls.

Nepal, a landlocked country, shares boundaries with countries with India and China. The government has announced a public holiday on May 13, the day for local polls.