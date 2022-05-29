New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday issued an emergency number after a Nepalese plane with 22 people on board, including four members of a family from Mumbai, crashed in Mustang district. The Indian embassy said it was with in “touch with the family members” of the missing Indians.Also Read - Nepal Plane Crash: Names of Passengers Including 4 Indians And Crew Onboard Tara Air Flight

“Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. Search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family. Our emergency hotline number :+977-9851107021,” the Indian embassy in Nepal tweeted.

There are four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three member Nepali crew on board the plane that crashed in Nepal. The four Indians onboard the Nepal plane that crashed include shok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi, and Vaibhawi Tripathi.

Nepal plane crash: Emergency number issued by India

+977-9851107021

Nepal plane crash: What happened

A Nepal Army helicopter had reportedly located the site where the plane had crashed hours after it went missing in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, officials said.

The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air, which took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara, lost contact with the tower 15 minutes after it flew, according to a spokesperson at Tara Air.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport in the Western mountainous region at 10:15 am. The aircraft lost contact with the tower from the sky above Ghorepani on the Pokhara-Jomsom air route, aviation sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they have an unconfirmed report about a loud noise in Ghasa of Jomsom. It is suspected that the aircraft crashed in the Dhaulagiri area, the paper quoted DSP Ram Kumar Dani of Mustang as saying.