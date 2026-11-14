Nepal to Ayodhya train: Indian Railways to connect Janakpur Dham with UP’s holy city, to boost ‘Ramayana tourism’ – Check route, stoppages, weekly schedule

Indian Railways will launch a weekly train connecting Nepal’s Janakpur Dham with Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Check the route, stoppages, schedule and how the service will boost Ramayana tourism.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/nepal-to-ayodhya-train-indian-railways-to-connect-janakpur-dham-with-ups-holy-city-boost-ramayana-tourism-check-route-stoppages-weekly-schedule-ram-sita-8544930/ Copy

The weekly train service is also a major step towards strengthening cross-border connectivity and cultural ties between the two countries. | image: AI

Nepal To Ayodhya Train: In a major step, Indian Railways is going to operate a new train service between Nepal’s Janakpur Dham and Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The move is being taken in order to connect two holy places which are rooted in the Ramayana. The weekly train service is also a major step towards strengthening cross-border connectivity and cultural ties between the two countries. Notably, Janakpur Dham is the birthplace of Mata Sita and Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, as per Hindu mythology.

New train to cover 604 km, 10 commercial stoppages across Bihar and UP

The new weekly train is going to cover approx. 604 kms between Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Cantt. The train will also pass through several major towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It will stop major stations including Jaynagar, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham.

It is to be noted that the train service will be operated once a week. The train will originate from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and from Ayodhya Cantt. on Mondays.

New train service to boost religious tourism, cross-border travel

According to the Ministry of Railways, the new train service is going to boost cross-border travel for pilgrims, tourists and passengers. It will also encourage tourism circuits associated with the Ramayana. Not only that, but the train will also be very beneficial for people travelling for education and business.

Highlighting the economic benefits, the Railway Ministry said that the new weekly train is expected to create new opportunities for businesses linked to tourism. Hospitality establishments, traders, and artisans will also benefit from the initiative.

Graphical Representation

Historical and cultural ties between India-Nepal

It is worth noting that India and Nepal share centuries-old cultural and social bonds. Religious traditions of both the countries are very similar and form an integral part of bilateral partnership.

“For now, the Indian Railways will operate the train. All the availing facilities and the ticket fare will also be decided by them; later, when we have the resources to operate it on our own, then we will decide about the facilities to be given and the required changes,” Paribesh Parajuli, Managing Director of Nepal Railways, Janakpur, told new agency ANI.

“For now we are planning for one round trip in a week. It would be further expanded depending on the flow of passengers, which might increase the frequency as well,” the official added.

The proposed route between the two cities is roughly 464 km long. The weekly train will connect Janakpurdham, which is the revered birthplace of Sita, with Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

(with ANI inputs)