Nepal: Two helicopters crash into each other at Solukhumbu heliport, one killed

One foreign national was killed and another passenger injured after two helicopters operated by Air Dynasty and Fishtail Air collided while landing at Pheriche in Nepal's Solukhumbu district on Tuesday morning. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

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A foreign national was killed and another passenger injured after two helicopters collided while landing at Pheriche in Nepal’s Solukhumbu district on Tuesday morning. The accident took place at around 8:11 am in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality. The two helicopters involved in the incident were operated by Air Dynasty and Fishtail Air, according to the District Police Office.

Police Inspector Mausam Tamang, the information officer at the district police office, said the identity of the foreign national who died in the accident had not been confirmed yet. He also confirmed that another passenger suffered injuries.

The injured person was taken to Lukla by a Prabhu Air helicopter for initial medical treatment. Further details about the passenger’s condition were not immediately available.

Authorities have also not released information about the other passengers and crew members who were travelling in the two helicopters at the time of the collision.

Nepal helicopter accident: Investigation underway

The exact reason behind the collision is not yet known. Police teams are collecting information about the incident and investigating how the two helicopters came into contact while landing. The accident took place in Pheriche, a Himalayan settlement in the Everest region. The area is a popular stop for trekkers and climbers travelling towards Everest Base Camp.

Helicopters are commonly used in this region to transport tourists, rescue people facing medical emergencies and carry supplies because of the difficult mountain terrain and limited road connectivity.

The investigation is expected to establish how the collision happened and whether weather, visibility, landing arrangements or other factors played a role. However, authorities have not confirmed any cause so far.

More details about the victims, the condition of the injured passenger and the damage to the aircraft are awaited.