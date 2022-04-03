New Delhi: Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday arrived in Varanasi and offered prayers at the famous Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.Also Read - RuPay Payment Card Launched in Nepal

Sher Bahadur Deuba Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba were received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in the morning.

PM Deuba performed "rudrabhishek", a ritual to offer prayers to Lord Shiva, at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and also watched a short film showing the history of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Friday on his first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister for the fifth time in July 2021.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly flagged off the first India-Nepal passenger rail link, launched the RuPay payment card in Nepal and inaugurated the Solu Corridor 132 KV Power transmission line and substation in Nepal built under the Indian government’s Line of Credit.

Speaking on the occasion, Arzu Rana Deuba, the wife of Sher Bahadur Deuba said, “I came to India in 1990 for the first time, then in 2017, and now after 5 years. I’ve seen a lot of change, I feel as if I’m in another city.

“When I came earlier, there were narrow lanes and we walked a long path to reach the Kashi Vishwanath temple, now it’s been made very nicely, everything looks magnificent, the whole Ganges could be seen from there, all clean.”