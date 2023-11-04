Home

News

Neral-Matheran Train Services Resume From Today! Check Timings, Coach Composition and More

Neral-Matheran Train Services Resume From Today! Check Timings, Coach Composition and More

The Neral-Matheran toy train is a popular tourist attraction, offering scenic views of the Western Ghats mountains and valleys. It is also a vital transportation link for the residents of Matheran, a hill station that is inaccessible by road.

Neral-Matheran mini train services (Image: Zee News)

Indian Railways recent update: The iconic Neral-Matheran mini train services, operated by the Central Railway (CR) zone, have resumed operations today, November 4, 2023, after being temporarily halted during the monsoon season from June to October due to safety precautions. The services between Matheran and Aman Lodge continued to operate during this period, as per a report carried by the Indian Express.

Trending Now

The Neral-Matheran toy train is a popular tourist attraction, offering scenic views of the Western Ghats mountains and valleys. It is also a vital transportation link for the residents of Matheran, a hill station that is inaccessible by road.

You may like to read

The resumption of the Neral-Matheran train services is a welcome news for tourists and residents alike. It is expected to boost tourism in the region and provide a convenient and affordable mode of transportation for the people of Matheran.

Neral to Matheran Down Train Services:

Train 52103 departs Neral at 08:50 hrs and arrives in Matheran at 11:30 hrs.

Train 52105 departs Neral at 10:25 hrs and arrives in Matheran at 13:05 hrs.

Matheran to Neral Train Services:

Train 52104 departs Matheran at 14:45 hrs and arrives in Neral at 17:30 hrs.

Train 52106 departs Matheran at 16:00 hrs and arrives in Neral at 18:40 hrs.

Aman Lodge–Matheran–Aman Lodge Shuttle Services

Train Number Matheran Departure Aman Lodge Arrival 52154 8:20 AM 8:38 AM 52156 9:10 AM 9:28 AM 52158 11:35 AM 11:53 AM 52160 2:00 PM 2:18 PM 52162 3:15 PM 3:33 PM

Aman Lodge – Matheran Shuttle Services (Daily)

Train Number Aman Lodge Departure Matheran Arrival 52153 08:45 09:03 52155 09:35 09:53 52157 12:00 12:18 52159 14:25 14:43 52161 15:40 15:58 52163 17:45 18:03

Coach Composition of Aman Lodge – Matheran Shuttle Services

The shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran will run with a total of 6 coaches, consisting of:

3 second-class coaches

1 first-class coach

2 second-class cum luggage vans

This coach composition is designed to meet the needs of a variety of passengers, including tourists, commuters, and locals. The first-class coach offers more spacious and comfortable seating, while the second-class coaches are more affordable. The second-class cum luggage vans are ideal for passengers who need to carry a bit of luggage.

Vande Bharat Services To Be Introduced In Srinagar

Vande Bharat services are expected to be introduced in Srinagar within this financial year after the Jammu-Srinagar line becomes functional, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Thursday. He said the semi-high-speed train will also serve the people of Tripura once the railway line to the northeastern state gets electrified.

Centre Plans To Roll Out 75 Vande Bharat Trains

The government plans to roll out 75 Vande Bharat trains by March next year and is also keen to run sleeper versions of the trains on long-distance routes as an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains.

“Once the Jammu to Srinagar railway line is completed very soon, Vande Bharat will also be run on that,” Vaishnaw told news agency PTI. He said the Jammu-Srinagar railway line is expected to start within this financial year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.